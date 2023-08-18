Gulf of Mexico hitting record heat levels, impact on hurricane season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gulf of Mexico waters are hitting record heat levels which is only adding to concerns as hurricane season ramps up.

According to NOAA, the average water surface temperature in the Gulf in July was two degrees fahrenheit above normal. Some parts of the Gulf are warmer than that. Thursday afternoon off the coast of Orange Beach, the water temp was around 86 degrees.

First Alert Meteorologist J-P Dice says the warmer Gulf surface temps mean that more fuel is available for hurricanes as we head into the peak of the season. We’re told warmer temperatures are also slowing down the development of El Nino conditions.

“These are incredibly hot temperatures. The key is 80-degrees for tropical development to really get a hurricane going and with temperatures like this just think about gasoline to a fire, this is going to be an excellent fuel source for any kind of tropical development,” Dice said.

Forecasters are calling for an above average season, so we could see things ramp up in intensity over the next several weeks with water temperatures in the Gulf feeling like a hot tub.

