LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Gulf of Mexico hitting record heat levels, impact on hurricane season

Gulf of Mexico hitting record heat
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gulf of Mexico waters are hitting record heat levels which is only adding to concerns as hurricane season ramps up.

According to NOAA, the average water surface temperature in the Gulf in July was two degrees fahrenheit above normal. Some parts of the Gulf are warmer than that. Thursday afternoon off the coast of Orange Beach, the water temp was around 86 degrees.

First Alert Meteorologist J-P Dice says the warmer Gulf surface temps mean that more fuel is available for hurricanes as we head into the peak of the season. We’re told warmer temperatures are also slowing down the development of El Nino conditions.

“These are incredibly hot temperatures. The key is 80-degrees for tropical development to really get a hurricane going and with temperatures like this just think about gasoline to a fire, this is going to be an excellent fuel source for any kind of tropical development,” Dice said.

Forecasters are calling for an above average season, so we could see things ramp up in intensity over the next several weeks with water temperatures in the Gulf feeling like a hot tub.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at 8:37 p.m. on I-459 South between Acton Road and Hwy 280
Husband, wife from Rainsville killed in I-459 crash
Wednesday’s announcement said that ALDI will continue to serve Winn-Dixie and Harveys...
Supermarket Shakeup: ALDI acquires Winn-Dixie parent Southeastern Grocers
A Jefferson County Sheriff's vehicle wrecked Friday morning on I-59 NB between Roebuck Parkway...
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle wrecks on I-59 near Roebuck Parkway
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental

Latest News

Jefferson County SRO hugs student.
Jefferson County SRO connects with students to improve safety
Residents are concerned about the health hazards having to do with a seemingly abandoned pool...
Pleasant Grove residents frustrated over abandoned pool property
The Crimson Tide kicks off their first game of the season in just a few weeks at Bryant-Denny...
Tuscaloosa Police announce new safety measures ahead of football season
New complaints from residents at Hoover apartment complex
Power off for nearly a week at Hoover apartment complex, city getting involved