‘God took a really good man’: Maui wildfire victim spent last moments shielding friend’s dog

Franklin Trejos reportedly died in the Maui wildfires while using his body to shield his friend's dog. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - A Maui resident spent the last moments of his life protecting his friend’s beloved dog.

KHNL reports that Franklin Trejos, 68, died in the Lahaina wildfire as he attempted to flee with a friend’s dog named Sam.

Trejos’ friends said they are not surprised to hear about his actions.

Geoff Bogar, a retired fire captain, knew Trejos for 35 years. He was also the one who found his friend’s body lying on top of the remains of his 3-year-old golden retriever.

The retired fire captain said it was clear that Trejos had tried whatever he could to protect Sam.

According to The Associated Press, Trejos and Bogar initially stayed behind to help others in Lahaina while trying to save their house.

But as the flames moved closer, the men knew they had to flee and ran to their cars.

Bogar’s vehicle wouldn’t start, but he ended up breaking through a window and crawling out. He stayed on the ground until a police officer found him.

He was taken to a hospital by first responders, but Trejos didn’t escape.

The 68-year-old reportedly died in the flames along with Sam.

Trejos had lived for years with Bogar and his wife Shannon Weber-Bogar. He helped her with her seizures when her husband couldn’t.

The couple said Trejos filled their lives with love and laughter.

“God took a really good man,” Shannon Weber-Bogar said.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

