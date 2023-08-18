First Alert Weather: Warmer temperatures going into the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday!

It’s another pleasant start to the day with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 60s. Our average low for August 18 is 71°F, so we remain below average. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar continues to show a clear sky with dry conditions. We have a weak cold front to our north that will try to move into our area. This cold front won’t cool us down, but it will help to bring in drier air from the northwest with winds at 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

Hourly Forecast Today (WBRC)

We are looking at another day with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will end up close to average with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Temperatures will likely trend warmer south and west of Birmingham this afternoon. If you have any evening plans, the weather will remain nice and warm. We’ll likely see a mostly clear sky with temperatures cooling into the lower 80s by 7 p.m.

Hot Weekend: We are looking at a mostly dry and hot weekend ahead. Tomorrow morning will likely start out sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s. We should end up mostly sunny tomorrow afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. Mid 90s can’t be ruled out for Pickens, Sumter, Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, and Chilton counties. Winds will likely come from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Muggy Meter (WBRC)

Sunday will likely end up a few degrees warmer with morning temperatures in the lower 70s and afternoon highs in the mid 90s. If you plan on being out this weekend, make sure you apply the sunscreen and stay hydrated. You’ll likely need to water the lawn and garden as rain chances look unlikely in this setup.

Next Big Thing: The big story next week is the heat. Humidity may not be a major issue, but the actual air temperature could be dangerous. We are forecasting highs in the mid-to-upper 90s Monday and Tuesday. Confidence is increasing that we could see temperatures approach, tie, or possibly break record highs next Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Tracking Highs & Rain Chances (WBRC)

Our long-range weather models are now showing highs well into the triple digits for the second half of the week. We are looking at temperatures in the 98°F to 103°F range for most of next week. No doubt we’ll likely see advisories or possible heat warnings with this extended period of heat. Humidity will increase a little, but it won’t be as muggy as this past weekend. Heat indices could climb in the 105°F to 110°F range. Students practicing in the heat will need to take several breaks and make sure they stay hydrated.

Tropical Outlook: The hurricane season is definitely ramping up. We are now monitoring four tropical waves that have the potential to become tropical depressions or tropical storms over the next seven days.

Tracking The Tropics - Gulf (WBRC)

The first area to watch will be the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend and into early next week. A tropical wave located just north of Hispaniola has a 30 percent (low) chance to develop over the next seven days. Our weather models push this disturbance into the Gulf and possibly impacting Texas and Louisiana early next week with rain and gusty winds. Our weather models don’t show a lot of development with this system, but it could bring some beneficial rainfall to Texas. The ridge of high pressure keeping us hot will likely keep this disturbance well away from us. No major issues are expected along the Alabama Gulf Coast at this time.

We are also watching three tropical waves located in the central and eastern Atlantic Ocean. The newest addition to watch is a tropical wave located several hundred miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles. It has a low chance to form over the next seven days. Some models show this disturbance developing and possibly moving into the Caribbean or interacting with the Lesser Antilles early next week.

Tracking The Tropics - Atlantic (WBRC)

Two other tropical waves have a medium and a high chance to become a tropical depression or storm. The two systems farther east have a greater chance of not impacting the United States. We’ll have plenty of time to watch these disturbances. If anything changes or evolves, we will let you know on television and through the First Alert Weather App. The next names up on the hurricane list include Emily, Franklin, Gert, and Harold.

It is very normal to see the Atlantic hurricane season ramp up in late August and September. The season officially ends on November 30.

