Fall classes begin at the University of West Alabama

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer is officially over when students return to school. That goes for college kids, too.

Fall classes began Wednesday for the University of West Alabama in Livingston.

School President Ken Tucker was among the speakers at a faculty and staff meeting, offering encouraging words ahead of the new school year. He said it is very exciting, adding that the new school year brings a new energy to campus.

UWA now offers more scholarships to qualified students from several west Alabama and east Mississippi counties. Tuition at the school has remained the same for the past six years.

Tucker says those things are part of the reasons enrollment at the school is trending to an all-time high of 6,000 students.

“We’re a small, regional public university,” he said. “And, we’re small enough to where our student-faculty ratio is very low. We’re like family here. We care about our students. We go out of our way for them to be successful. That’s our number one goal.”

The University of West Alabama is also in the process of completing a combination track and soccer facility on campus. Once that’s finished, work begins on a 500-seat amphitheater for the school to offer more classes and entertainment.

