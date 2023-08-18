Drive-thru grocery giveaway, free eye exams this Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Diabetes Association, the Daniel Payne Legacy Village Foundation and Genentech are hosting a grocery giveaway event this Saturday that will also feature free eye health screenings at the Foundation’s charter school.

Over 100 grocery packages will be given away to members of the community, including seniors and families.

This event is part of a series of community events for Alabama residents to access healthy food options, diabetes risk assessments, vision screenings and more.

The event kicks off Saturday, August 19 from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. at 1500 Daniel Payne Drive.

