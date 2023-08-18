LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Drive-thru grocery giveaway, free eye exams this Saturday

Grocery stock photo
Grocery stock photo(Pixabay/DoD via MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Diabetes Association, the Daniel Payne Legacy Village Foundation and Genentech are hosting a grocery giveaway event this Saturday that will also feature free eye health screenings at the Foundation’s charter school.

Over 100 grocery packages will be given away to members of the community, including seniors and families.

This event is part of a series of community events for Alabama residents to access healthy food options, diabetes risk assessments, vision screenings and more.

The event kicks off Saturday, August 19 from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. at 1500 Daniel Payne Drive.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Sheriff's vehicle wrecked Friday morning on I-59 NB between Roebuck Parkway...
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle wrecks on I-59 near Roebuck Parkway
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
Jackson-Olin coach being deployed overseas, will miss season
Jackson-Olin head football coach called up to serve just before football season kicks off
A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Timothy Daniel Vinson
Shelby County man charged with enticing, raping child

Latest News

Remembering Judge John Carroll
Cumberland Law dean remembers John Carroll
One injured in Friday afternoon shooting
Birmingham Police: One injured in Friday afternoon shooting
Source: WBRC video
Remembering Caleb White
Source: WBRC video
1 injured in Birmingham shooting
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham-Southern College move-in day