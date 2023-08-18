Cumberland Law dean remembers John Carroll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Federal Judge John Carroll is being remembered as someone who tried to extend legal help and education to people who couldn’t afford it.

Carroll served as the dean of Samford’s Cumberland Law from 2001-2004.

Current Cumberland Law Dean Blake Hudson says Carroll’s service in the Marines deepened a well of compassion and empathy from people who came from different backgrounds than Carroll had. Those qualities are reflected in Carroll’s work as Legal Director of the Southern Poverty Law Center.

At Cumberland, Hudson says Carroll started the public interest fellows program which allowed students to earn a stipend while doing work for non-profits that struggled to pay for legal help. Carroll also established the Veterans Clinic which served veterans who could not get the legal help they needed.

“We’d like to have a civil rights program that we’re trying to get off the ground,” says Hudson. “We’d like to have what we’re calling a ‘Cumberland Connection Program’ for first generation and underrepresented groups; a pipeline program for students that come from the rural farm or the urban inner city to go get a legal education. All of those are things are part of the DNA that Judge Carroll helped establish.”

Hudson says the law school has not yet scheduled a memorial service for Carroll, although they plan to. He says Carroll’s family has requested that in lieu of flowers, people who want to remember Judge Carroll can donate to the Veterans Assistance Clinical Program.

