Child struck by car near Pleasant Grove Elementary

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have announced some changes to the pickup process at Pleasant Grove Elementary after a child was struck by a car Thursday.

According to a Facebook post by the Pleasant Grove Public Safety Department, the child struck by a car suffered very minor injuries, but authorities say the incident could have been avoided.

Effective immediately, we’re told there will be no parking allowed at the community center or city hall to wait on your child to walk there from the elementary school. Also, cars exiting the car line will no longer be able to use the city hall parking lot as a ‘cut through.’

Authorities say the car line may not be a fast option, but it is the safest option for picking up your child.

