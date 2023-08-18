Changes in store for football fans on the strip this fall

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Some big changes on are coming to the University of Alabama campus when Bama plays at home this fall, and it’s something you need now as Bama gets ready for its home opener against Middle Tennessee State.

We’ll first start with the new temporary speed bumps. There will be seven along University Boulevard, specifically in the heart of the strip.

Police say this is all part of an overall strategy to improve pedestrian safety. You have to remember this part of the strip gets mighty congested before, during, and after football games. The aim here is simply slow down the traffic, particularly drivers who do exhibition driving like burning tires and donuts.

“On the enforcement side of it, we’ve really picked up the enforcement of addressing those type things with impounding cars under statue with tickets and things like that,” said Tuscaloosa Police Department Assistant Chief Heath Clark.

Police also say they’re going to be more watchful about any potential overcrowding issues on the strip outside the bars, specifically between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. That watchful approach will be to encourage partiers to move along and to not crowd the sidewalks and the street.

