Birmingham Police: One injured in Friday afternoon shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An adult male has been shot Friday afternoon in the 2200 block of Bessemer Road, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

BPD says the victim has life-threatening injuries and was transported to UAB Hospital.

Currently no one is in custody.

We will update this story with more information as new details become available.

