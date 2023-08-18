LawCall
Birmingham Police: One injured in Friday afternoon shooting

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An adult male has been shot Friday afternoon in the 2200 block of Bessemer Road, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

BPD says the victim has life-threatening injuries and was transported to UAB Hospital.

Currently no one is in custody.

We will update this story with more information as new details become available.

