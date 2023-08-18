LawCall
Behind the scenes of Jefferson County K-9 Training

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man’s best friend has long partnered with law enforcement in an effort to keep your community safe.

Those who work along side Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies just completed their most recent training this week.

While the sheriff’s office highlighted the latest training session, they actually happen bi-weekly.

The Canine Unit (K-9) is made up of highly-trained dogs that are used to assist units on patrol when needed. These dogs...

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

The K-9′s and their partners pick up at least 16 training hours a month. However, the dogs also live with their partners so often times they are receiving additional training out side of the official classes.

I spoke with Lieutenant Danny Barrett Thursday and he stressed the training classes are vital.

The K-9 unit has grown to 18 dogs under Sheriff Pettway and on any given day, the unit could be asked to help do any number of tasks.

Whether it be finding missing people, locating fresh evidence, or even finding illegal contraband, the training helps the dogs sharpen their skills and prepare them to help keep the county safe.

“It is just a really good feeling when you get out and you train and you train and you train, and then you get out and actually find someone who is missing or you locate something that that has been out there and it’s really helpful in solving a crime. To really do that with an animal that has been trained to do that, it is a really great feeling,” said Lieutenant Barrett.

The latest training had the K-9 units working with both the helicopter and drone pilots to ensure any future search efforts would be beyond thorough.

