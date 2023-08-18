Alabama health leaders say vaccinations in children continue to decrease

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doctors with the Alabama Department of Public Health say fewer recommended and updated vaccines could cause health risks for children. It could also cause problems in your child’s school.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield says the decline in vaccinations began before the pandemic, and now it seems to be getting worse, and he says this could lead to more illnesses being spread in and out of the classroom.

He adds the more vaccinated people, the less a disease can spread throughout a community. Additionally, they have seen measles outbreaks and whooping cough in under or unvaccinated communities. Both are highly contagious but can also be prevented through proper shots.

Alabama Public Health says you can protect your child as a baby through college from about 16 severe illnesses by getting them vaccinated. But Stubblefield says parents are experiencing issues when trying to get vaccinations for their children.

“There could be barriers to access for certain individuals to get vaccines,” adds Dr. Stubblefield. “We also have problems with insurance and payments. Although there are programs for those underinsured. Finally, we see an erosion of trust in the safety and efficacy of vaccines, but our vaccine supply continues to be safe and very effective.”

Vaccines are still available for you or your child at the Jefferson County Health Dept. You can click here if you would like a complete list of recommended vaccines.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.