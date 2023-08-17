LawCall
Walker County Schools cracking down on vaping with new technology and stronger punishments

By Bria Chatman
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Studies show that when students vape in schools, it’s unhealthy, a distraction to other students, and can also impact their academic performance.

Walker County Schools wants to ensure that is not an issue in their district, so this school year, they installed vape detectors in the middle and high school buildings.

Oakman Middle School Principal Bart Lockhart says the school board has increased the punishment if you’re caught vaping. With the first offense, you’ll go to the District 180 program, their alternative placement program. For the second offense, the student and parents could be headed to court for unlawful possession. Lockhart says they also have conversations with parents about the seriousness adding of punishments.

Unfortunately, it is just as big of a problem in middle school as in high school. With the new vape detectors, they have noticed a decrease in vaping. Walker County Schools have them installed in restrooms and throughout the buildings, and they immediately alert administrators.

“Myself and the assistant principal get an alert on our phone as to the location of the sensor that went off. Then, we can immediately go there. We pull the cameras to see who’s in that area at that time. We’ve seen a decrease in the parameters that our board and superintendent have taken with the heightened consequences and the vape detectors,” adds Lockhart.

He adds this is not just about students following the rules, but also about their health and helping them make better choices.

