Tuscaloosa tourism leaders optimistic about visitor spending possibly reaching $1 billion

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - To say tourism is rolling in Tuscaloosa County would be an understatement. Tourism leaders say in 2022 that visitors spent nearly $900 million, which is an increase of 20% year over year. That number could top a billion in the not so distant future once Tiger Woods’ Popstroke opens as well as the Saban Center, an interactive STEM hub for local and regional school districts.

Kelsey Rush, head of Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports, says other projects being talked could continue to fuel the economic engine for the area.

“Anytime we can continue to add these developments like those two. Northport is having a lot of conversation about a sports complex, a water park, an adventure park as well. Collectively all those things together, I really think are going to help us get to that point in the next couple of years for sure,” Rush said.

Rush says visitor spending in turn helps quality of life too.

“I say that tourism and destination promotion it makes a difference in our community because visitor spending is coming in. Those are new dollars. It supports our small businesses. It generates tax revenue. There’s a lot of great benefits from it,” Rush added.

Rush says inflation probably played a role this past year in spending, but she expects visitor spending to grow.

We’re told 10,000 people worked in the tourism industry last year in the county and the overwhelming majority of hotel rooms are located in the city.

