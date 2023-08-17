Trussville family medicine physician advocates for bladder health awareness among students and families

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A noteworthy pediatric health concern has emerged that has prompted parents to seek guidance from WBRC FOX6 News.

Trussville family medicine physician, Dr. Kre Johnson, M.D., of Brownstone Healthcare, has taken a stand to address this concern, particularly relating to students’ access to restroom facilities during school hours.

“Say if she needs to go, you might have to let her go because she’s not anatomically made like everyone else,” said Dr. Kre as she spoke of her daughter, Zoe.

Dr. Kre has a personal connection to the matter. She herself is a parent, and her daughter Zoe was born with a single kidney. Understanding the unique anatomical considerations that can arise, Dr. Johnson has engaged with her daughter’s teachers to ensure that Zoe’s restroom needs are accommodated. Her proactive approach has yielded positive results, exemplifying the importance of effective communication between parents and educational institutions.

For parents who find themselves grappling with similar concerns, Dr. Johnson emphasized that withholding urine for extended periods can have adverse effects.

“We don’t want to have urinary tract infections and we don’t want to weaken our bladder,” Dr. Kre said.

To avert such health risks, she proposes a concept known as “bladder training.”

Bladder training entails a structured approach to restroom breaks, promoting healthy habits among students.

Dr. Kre advocates for schools to establish designated times for bathroom visits, aligning with natural breaks such as after breakfast, during lunch, and during scheduled breaks. This not only ensures the well-being of students but also minimizes disruptions in the classroom environment.

The key, as Dr. Kre highlights, is collaboration.

Parents, educators, and students all play a role in fostering a conducive atmosphere for bladder health. By involving all stakeholders in the conversation, a harmonious balance can be struck between effective bladder training and maintaining a comfortable and respectful learning environment.

She said that this initiative isn’t intended to undermine educational institutions or challenge their policies. Rather, it serves as a proactive step toward prioritizing students’ well-being and ensuring that their physiological needs are met. She urges parents to engage in open conversations with their children about utilizing restroom breaks during scheduled times.

In cases where a child has specific health considerations, Dr. Johnson advocates for direct communication with the school to explore suitable accommodations. For students without underlying health issues, adhering to scheduled restroom breaks should suffice to maintain bladder health.

As a medical professional and a parent, Dr. Johnson’s advocacy sheds light on the significance of addressing often-overlooked health aspects in educational settings. By fostering awareness and collaboration, the community can collectively contribute to the overall well-being of its students, setting the stage for a healthier and more comfortable learning environment.

