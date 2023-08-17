LawCall
Three injured in Wednesday night shooting in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Three people were sent to the hospital Wednesday night after gunfire was exchanged in Birmingham.

Birmingham Police said ShotSpotter registered approximately 40 rounds of gunfire at 10:22 p.m. in the 1600 block of 48th Street.

Shortly thereafter, the first victim arrived at Birmingham Fire Station #15 suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital by Birmingham Fire and Rescue with life-threatening injuries.

Two other victims arrived at the 1500 block of 2nd Court West at 10:33 p.m. They were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that a preliminary investigation suggests all three victims were shot on 48th Street.

