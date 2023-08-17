LawCall
Shelby County man charged with enticing, raping child

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County man has been arrested on six felony charges involving sex crimes, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say 49-year-old Timothy Daniel Vinson has been charged with rape 1st and three counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes. The victim is a female under the age of 12.

This case is still active and additional warrants are likely.

Vinson is currently being held at the Shelby County Jail with no bond under Aniah’s Law.

According to court records, Vinson’s employer is listed as the City of Clay.

If you have any additional information about the case, contact Inv. K. Prady at 205-670-6122. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or their website at www.crimestoppersmetroal.com.

Man charged with enticing, raping child
Illegal homeless encampments in Jefferson County
Sylacauga getting new recreational and aquatic center
ALEA on school driving safety
