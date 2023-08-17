Man suffers serious injuries after being struck on Lorna Road in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Hoover are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Lorna Road in Hoover Wednesday evening.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. near Municipal Drive and the Interstate 459 overpass.

Police say the male victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

We’re told the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

No other details are available, but we’ll update this story with more information when it is available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.