LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man suffers serious injuries after being struck on Lorna Road in Hoover

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Hoover are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Lorna Road in Hoover Wednesday evening.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. near Municipal Drive and the Interstate 459 overpass.

Police say the male victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

We’re told the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

No other details are available, but we’ll update this story with more information when it is available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
I-459 southbound lanes closed near Hwy 280 exit after crash with multiple fatalities
Radiant Storage in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
University of Alabama senior makes shocking discovery in storage unit
Wednesday’s announcement said that ALDI will continue to serve Winn-Dixie and Harveys...
Supermarket Shakeup: ALDI acquires Winn-Dixie parent Southeastern Grocers
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say

Latest News

Leaders say conflict resolution programs showing progress
Birmingham’s conflict resolution curriculum reducing conflict in classrooms, according to numbers
How often should kids be using the restroom in school?
Trussville family medicine physician advocates for bladder health awareness among students and families
The Levite Jewish Community Center is offering free after-school care for members 3rd grade-7th...
Birmingham community center offering free after school care for members, needing donations
Search for answers in shooting of two Birmingham firefighters
One month after deadly Birmingham fire station attack, no arrests made, Station 9 remains closed