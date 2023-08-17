LawCall
Newk's Eatery - Chicken Avocado Club Sandwich

Good Day Cooking
Sonya Jackson - Chicken Avocado Sandwich
By Newk's Eatery
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chicken Avocado Club Sandwich

Ingredients

  • Parisian Bread
  • 4 oz sliced chicken
  • 2 slices (1 oz) cheddar cheese
  • 2 slices of bacon (cooked)
  • 1 tablespoon mayo
  • 6 slices (approx. 1/3 to ½) avocado
  • 2 slices tomato
  • Green leaf lettuce

Directions

  1. Open Parisian bread, evenly spread 4 ounces of sliced chicken.
  2. Top one side with 2 slices of cheddar cheese and the other with 2 slices of bacon (cooked).
  3. Place in oven for approx. 8-12 minutes until cheese is melting and bread begins to brown.
  4. Pull from oven and top with 1 tablespoon mayonnaise, 2 slices of tomato, green leaf lettuce and top all with the sliced avocado.
  5. Cut sandwich in half and serve.

