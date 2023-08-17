Newk’s Eatery - Chicken Avocado Club Sandwich

Chicken Avocado Club Sandwich

Ingredients

Parisian Bread

4 oz sliced chicken

2 slices (1 oz) cheddar cheese

2 slices of bacon (cooked)

1 tablespoon mayo

6 slices (approx. 1/3 to ½) avocado

2 slices tomato

Green leaf lettuce

Directions

Open Parisian bread, evenly spread 4 ounces of sliced chicken. Top one side with 2 slices of cheddar cheese and the other with 2 slices of bacon (cooked). Place in oven for approx. 8-12 minutes until cheese is melting and bread begins to brown. Pull from oven and top with 1 tablespoon mayonnaise, 2 slices of tomato, green leaf lettuce and top all with the sliced avocado. Cut sandwich in half and serve.

