New developments in storage unit weirdness involving UA student

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A surprising new development in the story involving a UA senior who had her storage unit stuff thrown out.

You may recall our exclusive story on Monday; Abby Armstrong went to check on her personal items at Radiant Storage only to find it had been swept clean, including a part of her father’s ashes. Now, a sequel.

Armstrong and her mom were having breakfast at a Waffle House Monday when they got the call from Radiant Storage. The call lasted 5 minutes, and according to Armstrong, the company admitted they made a mistake, a ‘clerical error’ and wants to make it right.

Two days after our initial story, Abby Armstrong says her anger has subsided somewhat, but remains disappointed that it happened at all.

“It just seems to me like something got messed with their management switch-over,” said Armstrong.

Long before the phone call from Radiant Storage on Monday, Armstrong says there was no doubt what happened to her stuff. Her personal items like clothes, school textbooks, and mattresses went straight to a Tuscaloosa city landfill off Highway 82, where her personal items, worth around $20,000, along with a small box of her late father’s ashes, are buried. She says a ‘ping’ directed her to the city landfill.

“A week ago when everything was happening, we remembered we had an Apple air tag with some of my stuff in there so we were able to track it to the landfill,” said Armstrong.

Now, the possible plan of action to retrieve any of it from the muck.

“I’m just kind of waiting for my boyfriend to come back and see it and see if it’s even possible to find it and dig it up or find someone else to do it for us maybe,” she said.

While that’s being worked out, Armstrong says the company wants to make it right by possibly reimbursing what was lost if it can’t be found. Radiant Storage has declined to talk about the matter with WBRC.

“He told us to get a list together and write down how much was worth and he might be able to get us a check,” she said.

As for her father’s ashes?

“Right now, I really don’t have high hopes for it, but there is one part of me that thinks maybe they can tell where they put it in the dump somehow,” said Armstrong.

Somewhere in the landfill lies just about everything Abby Armstrong owned during her time as a college student at the University of Alabama.

Armstrong says her mom actually took the call from Radiant Storage and described the tenor of the phone conversation as friendly and cooperative, but not a word on how and why this happened in the first place.

