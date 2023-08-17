LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man who caught massive carp fish says it took over an hour to reel in

Pedro Gonzales reeled in a carp last Sunday that weighed 22 pounds, 5 ounces.
Pedro Gonzales reeled in a carp last Sunday that weighed 22 pounds, 5 ounces.(Nevada Department of Wildlife)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUREKA COUNTY, Nev. (Gray News) – A man in Nevada caught an unusually massive fish in the Humboldt River.

According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, Pedro Gonzales reeled in a carp last Sunday that weighed 22 pounds, 5 ounces.

The department said the fish was over 36 inches long with a 23-inch girth.

Gonzales caught the fish on the Humboldt River in Eureka County in central Nevada.

Gonzales told the department it took him over an hour to reel the massive fish in.

Officials said it was a record for the area.

Carps, on average, weigh between 8 to 10 pounds, but they can grow much larger. The world record catch was landed in 1987 when a carp weighing 75 pounds, 11 ounces was caught in France.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday’s announcement said that ALDI will continue to serve Winn-Dixie and Harveys...
Supermarket Shakeup: ALDI acquires Winn-Dixie parent Southeastern Grocers
The crash happened at 8:37 p.m. on I-459 South between Acton Road and Hwy 280
Husband, wife from Rainsville killed in I-459 crash
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say
A Jefferson County Sheriff's vehicle wrecked Friday morning on I-59 NB between Roebuck Parkway...
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle wrecks on I-59 near Roebuck Parkway
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker, from...
Military veteran dies in crash while traveling back home after family tragedy

Latest News

Bidens heading to Hawaii Monday to see damage from deadly wildfires
Bidens heading to Hawaii Monday to see damage from deadly wildfires
Bidens heading to Hawaii Monday to see damage from deadly wildfires
Judge grants temporary restraining order to pause Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission licenses
Judge grants temporary restraining order to pause Ala. Medical Cannabis Commission licenses
The Auburn Tigers
Hugh Freeze names Auburn starting QB for week one