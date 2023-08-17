Jackson-Olin head football coach called up to serve just before football season kicks off

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Action on the gridiron is now just weeks away. Two of the key tenants that football coaches preach all summer is sacrifice and duty.

Jackson Olin’s head coach Jamaal Bess a living embodiment as he was recently called up from the Army reserves and will now miss the chance to lead his team this upcoming season.

If I hadn’t spoke with Coach Bess, I would have no idea that he was leaving. Coach Bess called his team fiery group of young men, and while he will miss them dearly, he is excited to serve his country, just like his father.

“I have done football my whole life. I am going to love football. I never come to work. I love the people I work with. This is something I am passionate about so it is not really work for me, but I love new experiences. So this is going to be a great opportunity for me to grow as a man, grow as a leader, and also grow as a coach.”

Coach Bess credits both his dad and his mom for showing him the importance of remaining committed and being so eager to help serve others. It is that same drive that has made him so beloved as the leader of the Jackson-Olin football program. Bess stresses that while he may be thousands of miles away, his heart will remain with his team.

“I won’t miss a game. I will be game planning. I will do everything I can do to help them and my staff to keep them ahead, and I wont miss a game, wont miss a snap.”

When asked if his departure would impact the team, or perhaps add motivation he smiled and stressed the mission remains the same.

“Our goals don’t change. Our goals do not change. We play for each other as a family so we are all one.”

Coach Bess leaves this Friday, and while he doesn’t know where he is going yet, he says he intends to keep in touch with the team and family while away.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.