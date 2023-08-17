LawCall
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at gun range

An IRS agent accidentally shot and killed a fellow agent at a Phoenix shooting range, sources tell Arizona's Family. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - An agent with the IRS is dead after being accidentally shot by another agent during a training exercise Thursday at a federal gun range, according to officials.

Arizona’s Family reports a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an incident occurred at its gun range in the Phoenix area. The gun range was reportedly being utilized by multiple federal agencies at the time of the shooting through an interagency agreement.

A spokesperson said no Federal Bureau of Prisons employees were injured.

Charlotte M. Dennis with the Phoenix Field Office of the IRS Criminal Investigation Division confirmed she was aware of an “incident” involving a special agent.

Dennis said the agent was taken to the HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center where they died.

“Our concern today is for the agent and their family,” she shared in a statement.

Authorities did not immediately identify the agents involved.

