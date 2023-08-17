LawCall
Hoover City Schools hires new superintendent at special called meeting

Dr. Kevin Maddox
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover City School Board voted unanimously Thursday to hire a new superintendent.

Former Homewood City Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kevin Maddox received a 5-0 vote at a special called meeting of the Hoover City School Board Thursday morning.

Maddox is replacing outgoing superintendent Dee Fowler who is retiring on October 1. During Thursday’s meeting, the council spoke kindly of Fowler.

The council spent a lot of time talking to multiple candidates but, in the end, said Fowler was relational and is going to take care of, not only the teachers, but the community as well.

They said his hiring is a good move for Hoover.

Homewood Superintendent Dr. Justin Hefner expressed gratitude to Maddox in a statement.

“This is a well-deserved opportunity for Dr. Maddox, and we are beyond thankful for his service to Homewood City Schools,” Hefner said.

