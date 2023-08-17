Gadsden leaders warn parents about children driving golf carts on public roads

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders are extending a warning for people driving golf carts around Gadsden.

There are rules and regulations about the vehicles and those under the age of 16 are not allowed to drive them on city streets.

Residents are coming to WBRC Fox 6 and to the city council, worried for the safety of kids riding these motorized vehicles on public roads. The city council president says this has been a problem in District 4 for years.

“All too often, I see a 12, 10, 14-year-old child driving a golf cart,” said city council president Kent Back at last week’s city council meeting. “It’s illegal and somebody’s going to get hurt.”

Back says he’s played golf since he was six years old so he’s driven thousands of miles in golf carts around golf courses.

“I’ve also tumped over numerous golf carts and had numerous mishaps in golf carts when I was a teenager,” he added. “They’re not as sturdy as we think they are. There’s not a lot of protection.”

Residents around Gadsden are worried that somebody is going to get hurt if children continue driving golf carts, ATVs, and UTVs on public roads without following the law.

Many of the same rules apply to these vehicles as actual cars on the roadway. Back says you must be 16 years old and have a valid driver’s license to operate them on public streets.

Back says there are also regulations for the golf carts themselves. In addition to seatbelts, they must have headlights and brake lights.

“If you want your child to drive a golf cart to maybe get used to driving, do it in your yard or put it on a trailer, take it out somewhere in a big field and do it out there but do not do that on a public street,” said Back. “You’re violating the law and you’re putting a lot of people in danger.”

Back says fortunately, he doesn’t know of any accidents that have happened in his district because of the illegal golf cart rides but he’d like residents to stop the activity now before a child is hurt or even killed.

