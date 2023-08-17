LawCall
Birmingham’s conflict resolution curriculum reducing conflict in classrooms, according to numbers

According to numbers shown in Wednesday’s City Council meeting, the city’s conflict resolution programs are having a huge impact.
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham says they’re seeing programs aimed at teaching children conflict resolution beginning to work.

Wednesday, the city council went over some the statistics and looking at the impact of their programs.

For example, numbers suggest that from January to April, fights decreased by 87% and suspensions decreased by 85% thanks to programs like these.

We asked how the leaders of these programs measured the programs success and they say they looked at kids who seemed to be having trouble with attendance, behavior, and academic troubles and measured the number of recorded incidents from that January to April time frame.

The mayor and council has included these programs in the budget for the last two years, and leaders say they believe the program pays for itself.

“It frees the teachers up, frees the administration, parents are free from having to get off work and come deal with issues,” says Judge Andra Sparks, who assists with the Habilitation, Empowerment, and Accountability Therapy (H.E.A.T) curriculum. “It’s a program that continues to pay for itself just in terms of time saved and I believe that the council can see that , and so prayerfully we can continue to see this grow in the manner it has been. "

Leaders say they’re aiming to expand the programs to summer and after school-care in the future.

