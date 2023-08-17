Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle wrecks on I-59 near Roebuck Parkway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A tow truck arrived on the scene to remove the vehicle from the scene, revealing it to be Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle.

Source: WBRC video (WBRC/Greg Long)

WBRC is working to learn more, but no other information is currently available.

Original Story: Birmingham police responded to a crash Thursday morning, partially closing a portion of the interstate.

The vehicle left the roadway on Interstate 59 northbound between Roebuck Parkway and the Interstate 459 junction.

A WBRC photo journalist saw a paramedic leave the scene as he arrived.

The interstate was initially completely closed. One lane has since been opened to allow traffic flow to resume.

WBRC has reached out to authorities for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

