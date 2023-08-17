Birmingham community center offering free after school care for members, needing donations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Levite Jewish Community Center is offering free after school childcare for members with children in 3rd through 7th grade.

The LJCC describes themselves as a family-oriented recreational and educational facility that is open to the entire community.

During a time when childcare can be extremely expensive, this after school program can be a lifesaver for some families.

Cody Bass, LJCC Membership Director, says it’s an opportunity for the students to find friends and the parents to continue working or have some extra time to themselves.

Bass says they hope to make the program organized this year with different activities and homework help.

“Effectively, you can think of it maybe like a summer camp counselor but year-round who will help plan an art project or a sporting activity or something so that everyday when your kid is here, they’re actually getting enriched rather than just playing pool or playing Nintendo switch for three hours,” he explains.

While they’re preparing to start the program next week, they’re look for donations from the community. They are completely redoing their youth lounge so they need some help.

Elizabeth Patton, LJCC Director of Programs, says they’re in need of new or lightly used beanbag or comfy chairs, tables, books, and games; everything to help make these students feel comfortable.

“We really want this to be a place where the kids can come in, feel proud, feel ownership of it,” she said. “I’ve heard so many stories about people who grew up here, right? So they came to the Youth Lounge when they were young. Now they’re parents, they’re sending their kids and really it’s important that they feel the pride of this space and that we care about them.”

If you have donations, Patton says you can contact her at 205-588-5944. They’ll accept the items at their address: 3960 Montclair Rd in Birmingham.

If you’d like to become a member of the LJCC, they have more information on their website here. Leaders say they accept people of all faiths and socioeconomic backgrounds.

Monday is the open house for the after-school program from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. for families to meet the staff. The program begins on Tuesday and will run each school day from 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.