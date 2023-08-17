LawCall
Ascension St. Vincent’s to participate in nationwide trial for Afib treatment

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ascension St. Vincent’s is a site for a nationwide phase three clinical trial for a new treatment option for Atrial Fibrillation.

Afib is a heart condition where someone experiences an irregular and rapid heartbeat that can lead to blood clots and even a stroke. Afib is treated with blood thinners to prevent clots from forming.

Current drugs on the market prevent the clots but the risk of bleeding remains. Dr. Alain Bouchard is a cardiologist at Ascension St. Vincent’s. He said a new drug called Factor 11 hopes to prevent the bleeding as well.

There are two studies that are a part of the trial, the first is an injection of the drug.

“The action lasts for up to a month. So very convenient. And we’re treating patients who aren’t too high risk for having a blood thinner at all,” said Dr. Bouchard.

The second is a pill. Some patients will take the medicine they are already on, others will take the new drug. Participants will be monitored for up to two years.

Dr. Bouchard said the medication on the market is already a great treatment option, but looks forward to seeing Factor 11′s results. He said it could take up to 10 years to learn the impact of the new drug.

“We know when we get into our 80s and 90s, the risk of falling has increased. The risk of bleeding goes up. We need safe medication. Even with what we have now, I think we can really improve on the factor 10 inhibitors we have currently,” said Dr. Bouchard.

If you are interested in getting involved with the study, you can reach Ascension St. Vincent here.

