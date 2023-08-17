LawCall
Are all self-checkout grocery stores coming?

(WSMV)
By John Matarese
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Could regular checkout lanes be a thing of the past?

Kroger, the nation’s largest supermarket, is now experimenting with an all self-checkout store in the Nashville, TN area.

These new-style lanes are much more convenient than the old-fashioned self-check lanes where you had little room to place all of your items.

Kroger’s Jenifer Moore says the chain is expanding these belted lanes to other stores, but says it has no plans to go to an all self-checkout model elsewhere.

In a statement, she said: “We have implemented a self-checkout model at a location in our Nashville division where customers were already primarily using self-checkout. Kroger associates remain at checkout, assisting customers scan and bag groceries. No reduction in labor occurred as a result of this change .”

Some shoppers we spoke with said they like the new belted self-scan lanes, but would not want them to take over their store, especially if it meant fewer human employees.

Sure, anything is possible in the future but for now, most stores will keep human checkout clerks, so you don’t waste your money.

