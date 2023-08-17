LawCall
Alabama’s new aviation school opening next week

By Sarah Verser
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s only aviation high school is set to take flight for a new school year starting next week.

The program follows a STEM curriculum, but what a summer for students learning to fly at the Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School.

Junior Finn Payne just completed his solo flight. The regional and national champion drone soccer team is ranked third in the world.

Founder Ruben Morris says the industry is desperate for his students to get trained and not just to fly the planes.

“We actually have two more aircraft that are in our facility,” said Ruben Morris, founder and CEO of Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School. “We have a total of four amt students that are working to restore and repair and our utilizing towards their training of an air frame mechanics license.”

Morris says he’s excited to hear several school systems are talking about adding aviation programs and he says their doors are open to help and partner with different schools to make sure kids who are like he was and dream of learning to fly can have that opportunity.

Morris says there are a few slots open. Check out the school’s website here to enroll.

Classes begin Monday, August 21.

