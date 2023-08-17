ADEM offering grant program to help counties all across the state pick up trash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is starting a new program in effort to help clean up your community.

It will give every county in the state the opportunity to clean up roadside wastes, and the counties will then reimbursed for their efforts.

In the eyes of ADEM, leaders say this is a huge win for Alabamians. The program will give county leaders all across the state the opportunity to further clean up and rid their communities of waste.

The program is in its early stages, but ADEM says every county has been contacted and informed that the grant funding is out there.

Counties merely have to get any removal work approved prior and they can then be reimbursed for the cleanup efforts.

The new program is similar to the department’s existing right of way cleanup program for scrap tires.

I spoke with Helen Hayes with the Jefferson County Commission, and she stressed that new programs that are designed to help tackle the issue of public dumping are a great idea.

“It is a problem and not just in Jefferson County. Part of the problem is that we have spent over 4,000 hours alone cleaning up illegal dumping. We hate it just as much as other people hate it,” said Hays.

She says the issue remains a focus and that they plan to continue working with ADEM to clean up the county.

