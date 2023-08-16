Why you are struggling to get Adderall prescriptions filled

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Just this month the FDA and DEA released a joint letter addressing the stimulant shortage. Health inspectors stress one of the initial causes was a manufacturing delay.

Local pharmacies like Ritch’s Pharmacy in Mountain Brook are bombarded with phone calls every single day. Parents asking for answers and if their kids can get their prescriptions refilled. Unfortunately, this is not the first time this problem has reared its head.

“Same song, second verse,” said Ritch’s Pharmacist and Co-Owner Rebecca Sorrell.

Rebecca Sorrell says this all began last October with a manufacturing issue. Since then parents have had to try multiple pharmacies and even get different medicine prescribed.

“It might be that you have to find another source, you might have to find another medication temporarily. Eventually this will be resolved it will just take several people working together in the same direction.”

In the meantime, Sorrell says stay patient.

“That is a lot easier said than done, especially if that is your child or even your own work productivity. We have had even adults say ‘I have had three days of just zero productivity at work and I can’t function this way’.”

Sorrell believes after the recent letter by the FDA and DEA, that it is up to the manufacturers to increase production

“Most manufacturers don’t produce four quarters out of the year. Typically they will produce the first three quarters of the year. The fourth quarter they will slow down production. They will look at their numbers for the year and the strategize for the first quarter of the next year.”

It’s also important to note the amount of these drugs that can be created is capped by the DEA due to the addictive nature.

