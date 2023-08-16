“We almost didn’t make it,” how Birmingham city council could potentially help Birmingham Southern remain open

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC has the latest update on Birmingham Southern’s efforts to keep their doors open. State leaders recently created a new loan program and extended 30 million dollars to help keep the college open, but the school is still working to secure more funding support from the city and county.

The city council agreed to provide a one time funding investment with the institution, but there are a few stipulations, one we know and some we still don’t. First BSC must secure state aid through the loan program.

It will then be up to the Mayor and Birmingham Southern leaders to determine stipulations for additional city funding.

On Tuesday, the council showed they would likely support whatever agreement is reached.

While steps still remain in the school’s fight to shore up funding issues, President Daniel Coleman got emotional at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“We almost didn’t make it,” said President Coleman.

Students are set to return to school on August 23, and their return was far from a certainty earlier this year.

“The moment is priceless to be honest. The college has been on that side of Birmingham since 1898, so we are very grateful for the state and the city coming through.”

President Coleman says the city aid is not the only money coming in. He also credits aid from the state and says they will seek support from the county as well.

“This package will stabilize the college for the next three years as we continue our campaign to raise private funds so we have an endowment that makes sure that we never come back again and ask for help. We are about 45 million into our campaign and we are looking to get to about 200.”

Although the council is willing to provide aid, how much, and what the source of the funding will be is yet to be determined.

“Today was just an opportunity for us to make it known that we are willing to support based on conversations that take place between Birmingham Southern and the mayor to negotiate what terms look like,” said City Councilor J.T. Moore.

Councilor Moore says creating more opportunities for younger students to attend Birmingham Southern is very important. As soon as we know more about the financial support the city will provide we will update this story.

