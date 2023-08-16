Vecchia Pizzeria – Cacio E Pepe Pasta

Cacio E Pepe Pasta

Ingredients

8 oz dried bucatini or spaghetti

2 tbsp unsalted butter

½ cup freshly grated Pecorino Romano plus more for garnish

½ tsp cracked black pepper toasted

Directions

Fill a large pot with water and bring to a boil over high heat. Add a small handful of salt and pasta to boiling water. Cook pasta, stirring occasionally until al dente, 6 to 8 minutes. Drain pasta, reserving 2/3 cup pasta water. Pour pasta back into pot or into a large skillet and place over low heat. Add pasta water and butter and toss together until butter just melts. Add grated Pecorino Romano cheese and black pepper and continue to toss together until cheese melts and a creamy sauce forms. Top with more grated cheese and serve.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.