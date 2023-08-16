University of Alabama president talks about new year, hopes to break enrollment record

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama students start class in one week. This fall could start with record freshmen enrollment. UA president Dr. Stuart Bell spoke to the media Wednesday about his excitement for a new school year.

UA had 8,037 freshmen enroll last fall, according to Dr. Bell. This year, Dr. Bell expects UA to break both records, both the enrollment for freshmen and the overall student body enrollment.

“Really busy,” said Dr. Bell describing recent days getting ready for the new school year.

Bell talked about a wide range of topics regarding UA, ranging from enrollment to campus safety and Nick Saban.

We begin with enrollment. Dr. Bell says the total number of students who attended Alabama last year was well over 38,000. The school could break that number this the fall.

“What I can tell you is that I believe we will be exceeding both are our freshmen and overall enrollment,” said Dr. Bell.

But, Dr. Bell says they won’t know for sure until after September 1, when the census count is done. UA reports students from 92 countries, so what’s the draw?

“It’s not any one thing. They want to be part of a great major field. The accounting program, for example, is ranked in the top 10 in the nation,” said Bell.

After the talk of enrollment, Bell spoke about another key factor on campus, security. UA and Tuscaloosa police teamed up over the last 12 months, joining forces to make the Strip safer by opening a precinct near campus.

“We got a great partnership there. We are meeting regularly. There are multiple meetings that we have throughout the week.” said Dr. Bell.

Then came the discussion of Nick Saban. The coach shows no sign of slowing and Dr. Bell prefers to keep it that way.

“We are really running hard to keep up with him. He’s doing fine and certainly has never had more passion for his students-athletes to make sure they’re prepared for life. He is a remarkable man,” said Dr. Bell.

Lastly, Bell says they’ve have worked on making classes smaller. For example, about 49% of all classes on campus have 19 students or less.

Classes begin one week from Wednesday as Dr. Stuart Bell enters his 9th year as the top man on campus.

