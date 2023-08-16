LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

UAB study: Pig kidneys demonstrate ‘life-sustaining function’ in humans

UAB Study: Pig kidneys demonstrate life-sustaining function’ in humans
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New research conducted by scientists at the University of Alabama at Birmingham has revealed that genetically modified pig kidneys provide “life-sustaining kidney function” in a human, a first in history.

Exterior of the North Pavilion of UAB Hospital at dusk, April 2020.
Exterior of the North Pavilion of UAB Hospital at dusk, April 2020.(STEVE WOOD | UAB)

The research was conducted during a planned seven-day study, all while using current standard-of-care immunosuppression drugs. The study utilized a pre-clinical human brain death model developed at UAB to evaluate the safety and feasibility of pig-to-human kidney xenografts, or transplants, without risk to a living human.

UAB says the participant in the study was a 52-year-old male and will remain unnamed per his family’s request. The participant lived with hypertension and stage two chronic kidney disease. As part of this study, UAB tells WBRC both of his kidneys were removed and dialysis stopped, followed by a crossmatch-compatible xenotransplants with two 10 gene-edited pig kidneys.

From side, Gavin Baker (Researcher I, Surgery - Transplantation) and Dr. Paige Porrett, MD...
From side, Gavin Baker (Researcher I, Surgery - Transplantation) and Dr. Paige Porrett, MD (Associate Professor, Surgery - Transplantation) are wearing PPE face masks, head coverings, gowns, and gloves while collecting biopsy for testing (looking for chimerism and perv), 2023.(STEVE WOOD | UAB)

The transplanted pig kidneys made urine within four minutes and produced more than 37 liters of urine in the first 24 hours. The pig kidneys continued to function as they would normally living in a human.

Vineeta, discussing lab functions From side, Dr. Jayme Locke, MD (Professor - Surgery -...
Vineeta, discussing lab functions From side, Dr. Jayme Locke, MD (Professor - Surgery - Transplantation) is listening as Dr. Vineeta Kumar, MD (Professor, Nephrology) is discussing kidney lab functions to her; both are wearing PPE face masks, head coverings, and scrubs, 2023.(STEVE WOOD | UAB)

The average lifespan of a pig is 30 years. They can be easily bred and have organs of similar size to humans. Genetically modified pig kidneys have been extensively tested in non-human primates.

These studies are supported by United Therapeutics Corporation, which awarded a grant to UAB to launch the innovative xenotransplantation program.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
I-459 southbound lanes closed near Hwy 280 exit after crash with multiple fatalities
Radiant Storage in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
University of Alabama senior makes shocking discovery in storage unit
Wednesday’s announcement said that ALDI will continue to serve Winn-Dixie and Harveys...
Supermarket Shakeup: ALDI acquires Winn-Dixie parent Southeastern Grocers
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say

Latest News

University of Alabama president talks ahead of new semester
University of Alabama president talks ahead of new semester
Calera set to begin construction on new fire station
Calera set to begin construction on new fire station
Controversy continues over Chandler Mountain project
Controversy continues over Chandler Mountain project
Jackson-Olin coach being deployed overseas, will miss season
Jackson-Olin coach being deployed overseas, will miss season
Calera set to begin construction on new fire station
Calera Fire Department receiving brand new station