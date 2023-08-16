Tuscaloosa PD investigating fatal crash on I-359 South

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police officers are investigating a fatal crash they say happened on Interstate 359 Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the scene just after 8 p.m. Police say the driver of a motorcycle was killed in the crash that involved multiple vehicles.

We’re told traffic is being redirected and the southbound lanes of I-359 between Cousette Street and the I-20/59 on-ramp will likely be closed for several hours Tuesday evening.

Police are investigating the incident. No other details are available as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.

