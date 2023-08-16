Sumter County Superintendent hoping district will get back on track after state takeover

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) -The first day of school this week for Sumter County ran smoothly according to Superintendent Dr. Marcy Burroughs. It comes after the Alabama State Board of Education voted last week to allow a takeover of the school system because of personnel and financial issues.

The first day of school had to be delayed until Monday because of countywide staffing shortages including transportation. It comes after the Sumter County School Board refused to make hiring decisions, according to reports.

Dr. Burroughs, who’s been superintendent for a little over a month, hopes the state can help get the system back to where it needs to be.

“I want to see an increase in student achievement. So any type of support and guidance they can come in and bring us as far as instruction, we welcome that. Getting our finances back on track is another area that I’m looking forward to working with and collaborating with the state department on,” Dr. Burroughs said.

State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey will oversee the takeover. An appointed Chief Administrative Officer will work with Sumter’s superintendent during this intervention. Dr. Mackey says the state is coming to help not hurt the district.

“What we want to do is make sure that children in Sumter County have the opportunities for a great education and that means getting quality teachers in the classroom supporting those teachers, making sure they are in safe and secure and nice learning environments,” Dr. Mackey said.

That will take time according to Dr. Burroughs. She’s asking students, staff, and parents to be patient.

“Continue to have trust and support in the school system because we’re going to need it. We have a lot of work to do and it’s going to take time,” she said.

Mackey says the district added a lot of employees during the COVID period using federal funds, but those funds will soon run out. The state will help the district develop a plan to operate without those funds.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.