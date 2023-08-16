LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Study shows getting COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant protects baby from virus at birth

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new study done by the Infectious Disease Clinical Research Consortium shows that women who get a COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant pass the antibodies to the newborn, giving them protection against the virus at birth. Babies are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine until they are six months.

240 women in the country participated in the study. Some mothers were vaccinated previously and received a booster shot. Others received their first double dose of the vaccine.

Jodie Dionne is an associate professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Disease at UAB. She works on research around infection and pregnancy.

Dionne explained that both the initial series and booster shot showed good levels of protection. However, the booster shot showed higher levels since the mother was previously introduced to the antigens.

“The antibodies actually concentrated in the cord blood. So what got through the placenta was actually more protection for the baby than what the mom was seeing in terms of antibodies. So really, really good levels,” said Dionne.

The study had some women get their vaccine before the second trimester, and others before the third. Dionne said in future studies, they hope to find out when the best time during the pregnancy to get the vaccine.

The current study follows babies through birth. Dionne said follow-up studies will focus through the first year of the baby’s life.

“They’re predicting based on those high levels that the antibodies should protect through the six-month level. So we need the follow-up studies to be sure about that, but the levels you would expect to be complete protection, or near-complete protection for the baby.”

If you are thinking about getting a COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant, Dionne said to talk with your OBGYN about the best option for you.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-459 southbound lanes closed near Hwy 280 exit after crash with multiple fatalities
Radiant Storage in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
University of Alabama senior makes shocking discovery in storage unit
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say
Wednesday’s announcement said that ALDI will continue to serve Winn-Dixie and Harveys...
Supermarket Shakeup: ALDI acquires Winn-Dixie parent Southeastern Grocers

Latest News

Man shot multiples times in Campti, La.
Sweeney's 2 HR's lead Birds to 4th straight victory
Birds win 4th straight as Sweeney belts a pair of HR's
When historic floods inundated Vermont earlier this month, many of the state's 1,200 dams came...
Dam Scary: Intense storms push Vermont's aging structures to the brink
Haze or not, Burlington gears up for July 3 fireworks