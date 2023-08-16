Study shows getting COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant protects baby from virus at birth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new study done by the Infectious Disease Clinical Research Consortium shows that women who get a COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant pass the antibodies to the newborn, giving them protection against the virus at birth. Babies are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine until they are six months.

240 women in the country participated in the study. Some mothers were vaccinated previously and received a booster shot. Others received their first double dose of the vaccine.

Jodie Dionne is an associate professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Disease at UAB. She works on research around infection and pregnancy.

Dionne explained that both the initial series and booster shot showed good levels of protection. However, the booster shot showed higher levels since the mother was previously introduced to the antigens.

“The antibodies actually concentrated in the cord blood. So what got through the placenta was actually more protection for the baby than what the mom was seeing in terms of antibodies. So really, really good levels,” said Dionne.

The study had some women get their vaccine before the second trimester, and others before the third. Dionne said in future studies, they hope to find out when the best time during the pregnancy to get the vaccine.

The current study follows babies through birth. Dionne said follow-up studies will focus through the first year of the baby’s life.

“They’re predicting based on those high levels that the antibodies should protect through the six-month level. So we need the follow-up studies to be sure about that, but the levels you would expect to be complete protection, or near-complete protection for the baby.”

If you are thinking about getting a COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant, Dionne said to talk with your OBGYN about the best option for you.

