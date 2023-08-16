Shelby County DA’s Office releases back to school tips for parents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County DA’s office created a special series on social media to help families navigate the school year.

Shelby County DA Matt Casey said that as a father he knows the importance of making sure his kids are prepared and ready to succeed and he wanted to help other families do the same.

A few weeks ago, the DA’s office started posting these tips discussing anything from a school routine to family check-ins.

“Trying to have that time where you sit down with your kids and ask them how’s their day is going, look at their homework, talk to them about peer pressure about things they may face,” Casey said. “Talk to them about some consequences of things if they don’t do right.”

Like vaping, he says, which is illegal for anyone under 21. Although most instances are dealt with on the school level, Casey said his office have seen a few violations.

“Hopefully they are staying away from that because it can a charge that they face as juvenile and bring them down to family court and we don’t want that to happen,” Casey said.

DA Casey said, having a school routine for your child can be very helpful, because sometimes kids need some direction.

“Put them on that schedule of homework is at this time, dinner is at this time,” Casey said. “Give them a time if you feel that it’s appropriate to have that social media time but then there is a time where you take that social media away and they stop doing that.”

The series also mentions building a strong network for your child like socializing with other kids or connecting with their teachers.

“Try to get them involved in different clubs at school maybe with SGA or different organizations,” Casey said. “Or if you know your child is shy try to get the teacher involved to help them, get more acclimated and more friendly with the other kids.”

DA Casey said, education is key and that starts with communication between the adults and their kids.

The Shelby County DA’s office Facebook page can be found HERE.

