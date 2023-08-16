LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

New Grants Mill Road roundabout opens Wednesday

By Bria Chatman
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After over a year of construction, Grants Mill Road will open with four new lanes to connect I-459 to Old Leeds Road. County and city leaders have planned to complete this for about five years.

City Councilor Aaron Sims represents Irondale’s District Five and says this new economic growth will significantly benefit from the improved roadway.

“That intersection at Old Leeds and Grants Mill has got more going on than any place in the county for the last year,” says Sims. “With that construction with the Publix and that whole shopping center. I think 11-15 different other places are going to be where the Publix is.”

The construction in Irondale has caused some headaches for neighbors, especially those who use I-459 to get to work or who have middle- and high school students.

“Can’t wait to get back and be able to go directly home and to work,” says Sims. “Even getting to the high school to drop off my oldest, I had to get on the interstate and come around. Luckily, in Irondale, we’ve got several different ways to get to almost any place; it just takes a little longer.

Sims says some neighbors have expressed concerns about the traffic the city’s growth could cause, but the new roadway has eased some of those worries.

“The one thing citizens have been concerned about with the development is every time there is something new announced, people are worried about traffic. Even with new subdivisions that were announced several years ago, there’s going to be more traffic on Old Leeds. Now I haven’t heard anything about the traffic,” adds Sims.

Starting Wednesday, only two lanes will open. Sims says all four lanes are set to open at the end of September.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radiant Storage in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
University of Alabama senior makes shocking discovery in storage unit
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
First court date scheduled in Carlee Russell case
An investigation is underway after legionella bacteria was found in UAB Hospital's water system...
Two former UAB nurses suing hospital, alleging they weren’t paid for working overtime
A man found a 4-year-old girl wandering a Florida neighborhood alone after she was let off at...
Girl, 4, found wandering alone after school bus drops her off at wrong stop

Latest News

Brookwood High School prepares for first season in new stadium
Brookwood’s new football field nears completion
ADHD medication shortage continues
Why you are struggling to get Adderall prescriptions filled
A fire broke out at Park Crossing High School on Aug. 14, 2023.
Fire damages Montgomery’s Park Crossing High School
Hoover officer impacted by fires
Hoover police officer headed back home to Maui to help his community