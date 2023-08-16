New Grants Mill Road roundabout opens Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After over a year of construction, Grants Mill Road will open with four new lanes to connect I-459 to Old Leeds Road. County and city leaders have planned to complete this for about five years.

City Councilor Aaron Sims represents Irondale’s District Five and says this new economic growth will significantly benefit from the improved roadway.

“That intersection at Old Leeds and Grants Mill has got more going on than any place in the county for the last year,” says Sims. “With that construction with the Publix and that whole shopping center. I think 11-15 different other places are going to be where the Publix is.”

The construction in Irondale has caused some headaches for neighbors, especially those who use I-459 to get to work or who have middle- and high school students.

“Can’t wait to get back and be able to go directly home and to work,” says Sims. “Even getting to the high school to drop off my oldest, I had to get on the interstate and come around. Luckily, in Irondale, we’ve got several different ways to get to almost any place; it just takes a little longer.

Sims says some neighbors have expressed concerns about the traffic the city’s growth could cause, but the new roadway has eased some of those worries.

“The one thing citizens have been concerned about with the development is every time there is something new announced, people are worried about traffic. Even with new subdivisions that were announced several years ago, there’s going to be more traffic on Old Leeds. Now I haven’t heard anything about the traffic,” adds Sims.

Starting Wednesday, only two lanes will open. Sims says all four lanes are set to open at the end of September.

