Multi-vehicle crash closes I-459 southbound lanes near Highway 280

(MGN Online)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-vehicle crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 459 Tuesday evening, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

All southbound lanes of Interstate 459 near mile marker 18 in Jefferson County are blocked because of the crash, and authorities say they will remain closed for a yet to be determined amount of time.

Troopers with ALEA will continue to investigate.

