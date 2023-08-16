Man shot, killed in East Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has died Wednesday after being shot in East Jefferson County.

Just before 4 p.m., Jefferson County deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of 5th Street in the Robinwood community.

Upon arrival, officers observed an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

