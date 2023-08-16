LawCall
Hoover police officer headed back home to Maui to help his community

Hoover officer impacted by fires
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department shared that one of their officers is returning to Maui, his hometown, to help with the devastation from the deadly fires.

The officer said he is grateful for his Hoover family. The Hoover Police Department posted on Facebook that when tragedy strikes, the community always comes together.

Now, they are asking this community to keep their officer and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

The officer made the statement:

He went on to say the support has been overwhelming.

Hoover PD said that if anyone would like to help, they have a list of organizations from the Hawaii Attorney General’s Office HERE.

