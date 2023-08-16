Hoover police officer headed back home to Maui to help his community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department shared that one of their officers is returning to Maui, his hometown, to help with the devastation from the deadly fires.

The officer said he is grateful for his Hoover family. The Hoover Police Department posted on Facebook that when tragedy strikes, the community always comes together.

Now, they are asking this community to keep their officer and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

The officer made the statement:

He went on to say the support has been overwhelming.

Hoover PD said that if anyone would like to help, they have a list of organizations from the Hawaii Attorney General’s Office HERE.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.