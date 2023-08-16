Homewood soccer star takes skill to next level

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - There have been a number of talented athletes over the years to come out of Homewood High School that you could probably put together a whole list. But there’s one soccer player at the top of that list to keep your eyes on.

Homewood’s Maddie Massie has been running around on the pitch since she was three years old. In fact, Massie was recently named the Birmingham Metro Player of the Year following her final season of high school. She also suited up for the Birmingham Legion’s woman squad in their first season. Now, the Patriots star is headed to Furman University where she will begin her collegiate career this fall.

“You don’t coach a Maddie Massie,” Homewood High School girls head soccer coach Sean McBride said. “You put her out on the field and you stand back and watch like the spectators do.”

She’s one of the winningest female players to come out of Homewood High School after finishing five years of competition from playing up as an eighth grader and a COVID year. Massie served as a captain during her time with the Patriots, playing in four state championships and winning three.

Massie takes on an attacking role as both an attacking midfielder and forward, where she accounted for 20 goals and 15 assists during her sophomore year, followed by a season of scoring 21 goals and recording 17 assists - to kind of help paint the picture. She even once helped lead her team to a No. 1 ranking in the country.

“Soccer is something that I find so much joy in,” Massie said. “And when I get to go out there and play in these games, it just reminds me to kind of take a deep breath and be grateful for the people that I’m with.”

Her two older brothers share the same love for the game as well, and Massie brings that similar level of tenacity to South Carolina. Furman is set kick off its regular season Thursday, Aug. 17, when the Paladins visit Presbyterian College.

