Greater need for blood donations after Maui wildfires

A lot of help is needed to help the wildfire victims in Hawaii. One way you can do that is by...
A lot of help is needed to help the wildfire victims in Hawaii. One way you can do that is by donating blood.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A lot of help is needed to help the wildfire victims in Hawaii. One way you can do that is by donating blood.

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood, according to the American Red Cross. It’s especially vital after disasters like the wildfires in Hawaii.

Your blood and platelet donations will help replenish supplies for areas impacted by disasters. According to reports, Maui hospitals are overwhelmed with patients including those suffering from burns. Plasma can help to heal burns, so that’s why the American Red Cross says it is important that people donate.

“The Red Cross provides 40% of the nation’s blood and this is one of those times when that really comes in handy because we are able to have that blood collected in other areas and it can be sent to where it’s needed most,” Annette Rowland with the American Red Cross of Alabama said.

If you have O-negative blood, you are strongly encouraged to give because it’s used most often in emergencies. To can donate to the efforts in Hawaii here.

