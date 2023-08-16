GBHS rescues nearly 60 dogs, cats from former rescue property in Anniston

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) rescued nearly 60 animals in an emergency evacuation from a former rescue property in Anniston on Tuesday.

The animals were living outside in the extreme heat with some shade while most of the cats and kittens were using an old house as a shelter.

GBHS says many of the animals that were removed from the property are suffering from illnesses and diseases and have sustained untreated injuries, including broken limbs, puncture wounds, and severe mange.

Each animal will receive testing for life-threatening illnesses, veterinary care, medicated baths, bedding, food, and plenty of love from animal control officers, veterinarians, and animal care specialists.

GBHS will provide updates on these animals as they continue to be cared for.

Click here if you wish to donate a special lifesaving gift to support Greater Birmingham Humane Society’s emergency response team.

