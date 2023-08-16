Gadsden City Council approves $1.5 million tax reimbursement to local hospital

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden’s City Council is looking at having to make cuts to some services because of a wrinkle in state tax laws.

The council approved a $1.5 million dollar tax refund to Gadsden Regional Medical Center on Tuesday all because of a 2014 state law about taxes on medical equipment. The tax loophole, found from a piece of legislation, alleviates sales tax on certain medical equipment, according to the Gadsden City Attorney.

Mayor Craig Ford says they’ll have to cut thousands of dollars from several city services and departments because of this payment.

During the city council meeting, attorney Lee Roberts said the murky wording of Act 2014-453 is opening the door for medical supply companies and hospitals to ask for tax refunds from local governments across the state.

In this case, Roberts says Gadsden Regional Medical Center is claiming a refund of $1.5 million from three years of taxes it paid that it now says it shouldn’t have.

During the city council meeting, District 5 representative Jason Wilson said that he’s incredibly disappointed.

“One of the companies that makes these medical devices that are going to benefit from this Stryker made $2.4 billion in profit last year alone and they’re coming to these small communities that are desperate for this tax revenue to provide services and taking it back and it’s just not right and it puts a really bad taste in my mouth,” said Wilson.

City Council President Kent Back says they’re able to split up the payment so about half will come out of this year’s budget and the other half will come out of next year’s budget.

“It’s going to be incumbent upon the mayor who is responsible for providing the new budget to the city council for approval,” said Back. “He and his team are going to have to find where to cut $750,000 from this coming year’s budget.”

The city council also passed a resolution denouncing that sales tax exemption, asking for a revision, a repeal, or at least clarification on it to prevent future loss of revenue for cities and counties across the state.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.