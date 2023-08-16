First Alert Weather: Sunshine and cooler temperatures Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We had a cold front move through Central Alabama yesterday that has lowered our humidity and brought in some cooler temperatures across the state.

We are starting the day with temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s. It feels very refreshing to be outside. Temperatures are nearly 10 to 15 degrees cooler than 24 hours ago! First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a few clouds around. The cold front has stalled across south Alabama and along the east coast. All of the humidity and rain chances will remain to our southeast today.

Planning Out The Day (WBRC)

We get to enjoy a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Highs could end up in the lower 80s for parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. Upper 80s will end up more likely in Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, and Coosa counties. Humidity will remain low, so it will feel very nice. Winds today are forecast to come in from the north at 5 to 10 mph. If you plan to cheer on the Barons Baseball team this evening, we are looking at a clear sky with temperatures cooling into the mid to upper 70s by 7 to 8 p.m. It should be a nice evening for some baseball!

Beautiful Thursday: The nice weather will continue going into tomorrow. We’ll likely wake up with a sunny sky Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid 60s. We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow afternoon with temperatures a few degrees warmer in the upper 80s. Winds will likely come from the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Next Big Thing: The big story going into the weekend is the heat! An area of high pressure will build across the eastern half of the country, increasing temperatures over a large area. Friday will end up closer to average with morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s with highs in the lower 90s. The weekend will end up hot with morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s with highs in the mid 90s.

Muggy Meter (WBRC)

Humidity levels will likely increase a little over the weekend, but it won’t be as humid as it was over the past weekend. We could see heat index values climb into the 100 to 105 range, especially for parts of west Alabama Saturday and Sunday. There’s a low-end chance for an isolated shower mainly south of Interstate 20 Sunday into early next week. You’ll likely have to water the lawn and garden as rain chances appear limited over the next seven days.

Tropical Update: It looks like we are going to see a big uptick in activity across the Atlantic as we finish out August. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three areas for potential tropical development over the next seven days.

Tracking the Tropics (Gulf) (WBRC)

The first area we are focusing on is the Gulf of Mexico as we head into early next week. Long-range models are hinting at a tropical wave moving into the Gulf this weekend and moving westward towards Texas and Louisiana next Monday through Wednesday. Odds of development remain low at 20 percent for the next seven days. It doesn’t look like this wave will impact us, but it’ll be something to watch. Most of the models keep this system fairly weak.

Tracking the Tropics (Atlantic) (WBRC)

The other two waves are located in the eastern Atlantic. One tropical wave that is over 600 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands now has a 40 percent (medium) chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next seven days. The other wave is moving off the coast of Africa and has a 30 percent (low) chance to develop over the next seven days. No immediate concern for these two waves at this time, but it’ll be something to watch over the next week.

It’s very typical to see activity increase around this time of the year. Hurricane season peaks in the middle of September and officially ends on November 30th.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

