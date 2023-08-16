Calhoun County Schools working to reverse declining enrollment with transfer opportunities

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County Schools is now allowing students from outside their district to learn inside their classrooms. It’s all to help boost enrollment numbers which can in turn boost funding.

The district closed Saks Middle School earlier this year to help consolidate the elementary and high school.

The superintendent of Calhoun County Schools, Jose Reyes, Jr., says their student population has been decreasing for years. He said it’s been happening for three decades and Calhoun County Schools has around 7700 students right now.

“Population declines with our students has been something that’s happened for quite a while now,” he said. “The large portion of the about 2000 students that we’ve lost over 30 years was from the closing of Fort McClellan and the annexation by the Oxford City Schools,” said Reyes.

Superintendent Jose Reyes, Jr. explained that they tend to lose 50-100 students each year and a big reason for that is school choice.

“Now there’s public schools, private schools, church schools, home schools, virtual, online schools so a lot of that is not in any way shedding a detrimental light on public schools, it’s just there’s so many options,” he explains.

So now Calhoun County Schools is creating their own options to help boost students enrollment. Reyes says they’re thinking outside the box.

They are now offering out-of-district and intra-district transfers.

“A lot of kids look at our school system and they know that we have a great career technical academy,” said Reyes. “We have good academics at all of our schools. We have some great fine arts programs. We have a couple of bands at our seven high schools that are just outstanding.”

The superintendent says they’re starting small for their first year, allowing transfers to three elementary schools and two middle schools. So far, around 50 students are taking part in the new program.

Schools that are available to receive non-resident student applications are as follows:

Ohatchee Elementary School

Pleasant Valley Elementary School

Wellborn Elementary School

Alexandria Middle School

White Plains Middle School

“We’ve had a good response and we believe we’ll continue to have a good response,” he said. “We’re looking forward to what the future holds for us with out of district and intra-district transfers.”

If you want to transfer your student to Calhoun County Schools, there’s an application and a tuition fee.

Their website reads: All applications for non-resident enrollment will be reviewed by a Calhoun County Schools district administrator. Only applicants that are in “good standing,” i.e., academically, behaviorally, regularly in attendance, and supported by parental cooperation, will be considered.

The application and more information can be found here.

